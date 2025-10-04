Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Condo

Condos for sale in Slovenia

Condo Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Condo in Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Condo
Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Area 49 m²
FULLY EQUIPPED CONDOS/APARTMENTS IN MORAVSKE TOPLICE The city Moravske Toplice is an exce…
$188,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Condo in Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Condo
Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Area 32 m²
FULLY EQUIPPED CONDOS/APARTMENTS IN MORAVSKE TOPLICE The city Moravske Toplice is an exce…
$129,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Condo in Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Condo
Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Area 61 m²
FULLY EQUIPPED CONDOS/APARTMENTS IN MORAVSKE TOPLICE The city Moravske Toplice is an exce…
$236,476
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Condo in Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Condo
Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Area 56 m²
FULLY EQUIPPED CONDOS/APARTMENTS IN MORAVSKE TOPLICE The city Moravske Toplice is an exce…
$218,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Condo in Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Condo
Moravske Toplice, Slovenia
Area 32 m²
FULLY EQUIPPED CONDOS/APARTMENTS IN MORAVSKE TOPLICE The city Moravske Toplice is an exce…
$129,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MILARO d.o.o.
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go