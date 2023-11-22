Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Residential
  4. Kranj

Residential properties for sale in Kranj, Slovenia

1 property total found
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kranj, Slovenia
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kranj, Slovenia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€485,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir