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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
921
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3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments in central Sochi - Makarenko district. In walking distance, the entire infrastruc…
$89,133
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 18/20
$529,977
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
One bedroom apartment on the street Donskoy, located on the 2/10 floor of a new monolithic h…
$110,165
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Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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