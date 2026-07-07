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Apartments with garden for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
921
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Biysk, Russia
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2 bedroom apartment
Biysk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Wonderful apartment in a great city and area. Biysk
$97,379
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Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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