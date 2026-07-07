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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
921
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15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 18/25
I present to your attention an elite apartment in the luxurious Residential Complex - " Pano…
$1,20M
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/8
Apartment with repair and furniture. The rooms are isolated. Passing kitchen. Open sea view.…
$85,127
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/9
Apartment in the lower part of the district, with developed infrastructure, shops, school an…
$94,141
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OkeaskOkeask
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 8/9
$154,993
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment is large area with designer repairs and furniture. Two separate rooms and kitchen.…
$190,284
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6 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
6 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 376 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,35M
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/13
STATUS - QUARTERS, any mortgage is possible. Planned: kitchen-living room, bedroom, dressing…
$133,199
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6 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
6 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 321 m²
Floor 20/21
Two-level apartment located on the last 19/20 floors. Two levels with an area of ​ ​ 321.8 s…
$951,421
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 17/21
Three-room apartment for sale on the nineteenth residential complex of the elite class! The…
$653,476
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4 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale apartment of 200 square meters, which occupies an entire floor in an apartment club…
$370,553
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious bright apartment in Sochi in one of the greenest neighborhoods in Bytha. The apartm…
$190,284
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
Offered 2 - x room apartment in a new house located on the Highland Street. Free layout, cen…
$73,109
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/4
Three-bedroom apartment with an area of 75 sq.m. in a brick house. Apartment of non-standard…
$220,329
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/3
It is proposed for sale a 3-room, two-level apartment in a new house with a fenced area loca…
$380,568
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/10
For sale apartment with direct sea views. Located on the street Yana Fabrizius, floor 7, are…
$175,262
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