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Terraced Apartments for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
921
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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 227 m²
Floor 8/8
An exclusive spacious three-bedroom apartment with two open chic terraces, swimming pool, ba…
$1,00M
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxurious penthouse on Bytha! Sale of large space with elaborate layout: 4 bedrooms, hall, k…
$1,50M
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Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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