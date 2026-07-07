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Pool Apartments for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
921
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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 227 m²
Floor 8/8
An exclusive spacious three-bedroom apartment with two open chic terraces, swimming pool, ba…
$1,00M
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Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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