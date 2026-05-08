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Houses with garden for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

;
Zelenogradsk
9
Svetlogorsk
6
Pionerskij
3
Pionersky
3
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
4 bedroom house
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you looking for a premium holiday home in a great location?We offer a unique complex, bu…
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
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Property types in Kaliningrad

townhouses

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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