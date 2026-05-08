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Pool Houses for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

;
Zelenogradsk
9
Svetlogorsk
6
Pionerskij
3
Pionersky
3
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8 properties total found
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 455 m²
A complex of two houses in the resort town of Svetlogorsk in an ecologically clean picturesq…
$1,99M
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2 bedroom house in Yantarny, Russia
2 bedroom house
Yantarny, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house plot 10 acres of IZHS in the village of Yantarny from the owner.Ca…
Price on request
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
House in Doroznyj, Russia
House
Doroznyj, Russia
Area 253 m²
The house in the elite closed village of City Village, 500 meters from the city, surrounded …
$423,847
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 100 m²
We offer your attention to the sale of the project "Miracle" in the KP "Pereslavskie dachas"…
$132,452
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House in Medvedevka, Russia
House
Medvedevka, Russia
Area 219 m²
I offer for sale a modern cottage of 218.5 square meters. in the style of minimalism and pre…
$596,034
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House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 479 m²
The story of your new life where legends come to life. You live in a unique place where curi…
$3,71M
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MontbelMontbel
House in Pionersky, Russia
House
Pionersky, Russia
Area 548 m²
Luxurious house on the Baltic Sea coast. A unique, inimitable offer that does not require lo…
$939,085
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House in Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House
Svetlovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 230 m²
Residential building, bathhouse and elling for sale with access to the Kaliningrad Sea Canal…
$331,130
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Property types in Kaliningrad

townhouses

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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