Monthly rent of residential properties in Greece

184 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: 95 sq m apartment for rent, 2nd floor. with elevator in the center, airy…
€480
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
€600
1 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 7
Kavala, Dexameni: Penthouse for rent 82 sq.m. on the 7th floor with oil central heating and …
€400
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Agios Loukas: For rent in AGIOS LOUKA, FURNISHED LARGE STUDIO APARTMENT 75 SQM ON TH…
€350
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Center: for rent in a very central location office 26sq.m 4th floor with its own toi…
€180
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE UNTIL 30/6 renovated Apartment 75 sq.m. on the 1nd floor with elev…
€450
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Palio, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Palio, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Kavala Kalamitsa: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Studio 40 sq.m. with an amazing view …
€300
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No ΝΠ748). Anothe…
€300
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
 Kavala, Byronas: From 1/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated studio 25 sq.m. luxury, frontage on the…
€380
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen and a bathroom.…
€220
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
 Kavala, near the center: Available from October 15. Apartment for rent 75 sq.m. on the 1st …
€500
1 room studio apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No 2288). Ano…
€350
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Byronas: Apartment for rent 87 sq.m. with a frontage of 8m. on the 2nd floor with an…
€400
3 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
 Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for rent from October to May.   The first floor inclu…
€650
House in Palio, Greece
House
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Detached home for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 330€ (Listing No ΝΠ744). Another p…
€330
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
 Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the gro…
€400
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
 Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
€450
1 room studio apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Newly built Studio 32 sq.m. for rent. in 120 sq.m. plot with a frontage o…
€280
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ743). Another…
€2,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: For rent renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consis…
€500
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 33 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
€300
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: For rent in a very convenient location Studio 42 sq.m. on the 1st floor with…
€270
1 room studio apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Renovated bright Studio 45 sq.m. for rent. on the 1st floor. THE STUDIO I…
€350
Warehouse 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
€400
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
 Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: AVAILABLE FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Detached house for rent 65…
€350
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150€ (Listing No ΝΠ739). Anot…
€150
1 room studio apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent renovated Studio 57 sq.m. in 100 sq.m. plot with a frontage of 5m. o…
€350
Warehouse 5 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 5 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 3.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ737). Another…
€3,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 5
 Καβάλα, ΚΕΝΤΡΟ: ΔΙΑΘΕΣΙΜΟ ΑΠΟ 1 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ ΕΩΣ 30 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ. Ενοικιάζεται μερικώς ανακαινισμέν…
€400
1 room studio apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 320€ (Listing No 2264). Ano…
€320

