Realting.com
Long-term rental
Greece
Monthly rent of residential properties in Greece
Clear all
184 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
95 m²
2
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: 95 sq m apartment for rent, 2nd floor. with elevator in the center, airy…
€480
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
70 m²
1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
€600
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
82 m²
7
Kavala, Dexameni: Penthouse for rent 82 sq.m. on the 7th floor with oil central heating and …
€400
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Agios Loukas: For rent in AGIOS LOUKA, FURNISHED LARGE STUDIO APARTMENT 75 SQM ON TH…
€350
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
26 m²
4
Kavala, Center: for rent in a very central location office 26sq.m 4th floor with its own toi…
€180
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE UNTIL 30/6 renovated Apartment 75 sq.m. on the 1nd floor with elev…
€450
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Palio, Greece
1
40 m²
Kavala Kalamitsa: For rent FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Studio 40 sq.m. with an amazing view …
€300
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
40 m²
1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No ΝΠ748). Anothe…
€300
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
25 m²
1
Kavala, Byronas: From 1/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated studio 25 sq.m. luxury, frontage on the…
€380
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
30 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen and a bathroom.…
€220
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, near the center: Available from October 15. Apartment for rent 75 sq.m. on the 1st …
€500
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
1
1
55 m²
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No 2288). Ano…
€350
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
87 m²
2
Kavala, Byronas: Apartment for rent 87 sq.m. with a frontage of 8m. on the 2nd floor with an…
€400
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3
2
80 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for rent from October to May. The first floor inclu…
€650
Recommend
House
Palio, Greece
1
1
50 m²
Detached home for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 330€ (Listing No ΝΠ744). Another p…
€330
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
70 m²
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the gro…
€400
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE FROM 01/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated Apartment 70 sq.m. on the 1st…
€450
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
1
1
32 m²
1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Newly built Studio 32 sq.m. for rent. in 120 sq.m. plot with a frontage o…
€280
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
90 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ743). Another…
€2,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
55 m²
2
Kavala, Center: For rent renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consis…
€500
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
33 m²
2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 33 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
€300
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
42 m²
1
Kavala, Center: For rent in a very convenient location Studio 42 sq.m. on the 1st floor with…
€270
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
1
1
45 m²
1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: Renovated bright Studio 45 sq.m. for rent. on the 1st floor. THE STUDIO I…
€350
Recommend
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
€400
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2
1
65 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: AVAILABLE FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO JUNE 30 Detached house for rent 65…
€350
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
38 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150€ (Listing No ΝΠ739). Anot…
€150
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
1
1
57 m²
Kavala, DEPOS: For rent renovated Studio 57 sq.m. in 100 sq.m. plot with a frontage of 5m. o…
€350
Recommend
Warehouse 5 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5
1
300 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 3.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ737). Another…
€3,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
92 m²
5
Καβάλα, ΚΕΝΤΡΟ: ΔΙΑΘΕΣΙΜΟ ΑΠΟ 1 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ ΕΩΣ 30 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ. Ενοικιάζεται μερικώς ανακαινισμέν…
€400
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
1
1
40 m²
2
Apartment for rent in Kalamitsa, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 320€ (Listing No 2264). Ano…
€320
Recommend
