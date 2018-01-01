Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Georgia

14 properties total found
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/7
2-roomed 60 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Kostava str, in new building, on the 7th floor…
€946
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,230
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
€710
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/16
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Didi Digomi, on Parsadani str, in new building, on t…
€473
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 100 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Tsavki…
€1,041
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/22
€757
Commercial 3 rooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 3 rooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 4
€6,622
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tsavkisi, Georgia
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tsavkisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,608
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/11
2 bedroom full furnished apartment for rent in Gldani , Tbilisi
€757
3 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
3 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 3
#Villa with excellent location in the elite area of Batumi, Gonio Quariati, 10 minutes from …
€2,649
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/10
1 bedroom apartment for rent in university street N24 in Tbilisi Capital of Georgia
€800
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 20/21
1 Bedroom Apartment Full furnished for rent in Tbilisi capital of Georgia
€851
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive offer! Apartment for rent in the very center of the city in the Sololaki area. 5 m…
€1,892
Mansion 21 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Mansion 21 room with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 21
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive offer! A newly built premium class hotel for rent in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
€18,921

