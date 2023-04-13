Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Villas

Villas for sale in UAE

Dubai
172
Sharjah Emirate
52
Sharjah
25
Abu Dhabi
18
Abu Dhabi Emirate
18
Ras al-Khaimah
3
The Centro
3
Umm al-Quwain
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
256 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 503 m²
€ 1,370,187
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 245 m²
€ 10,463,248
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 1 914 m²
€ 470,458
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing Spacious Fully Furnished 3 bedroom with Fully u…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 19 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 618,577
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 16 564 m²
€ 12,900,469
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this Profound extravagance, charm, and comfort 5 Bed…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 5 684 m²
€ 2,104,683
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 4 983 m²
€ 1,906,595
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 549,941
>> 水晶环礁湖的主项目 >> 轻松吸引人的付款方式 >> 银行贷款0利息 > Payment Plan Nearby Locat…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 767,590
>> 完美的投资 >> 100%永久产权 >> 您的每一步都是最好的地中海式生活风格 > Payment Plan Nearb…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 4 573 m²
€ 1,553,999
>> 位于Damac威尼斯区第5排 >> 独特的海滩别墅 >> 高回报的投资 > Payment Plan Nearby Location…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
15 Number of rooms 9 bath 784 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 5,230,633
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 8 829 m²
€ 2,058,875
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 5 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
6 bath 6 474 m²
€ 1,577,769
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 4 145 m²
€ 910,956
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 4 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
5 bath 3 540 m²
€ 910,956
Sequoia is the sixth phase at Masaar by Arada Developer that presents 2, 3 & 4 bedroom townh…
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 15 489 m²
€ 5,113,389
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
Villa 6 room villain Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
7 bath 18 027 m²
€ 6,055,049
Sarai by Arada Developer is the latest residential development located at Masaar, Sharjah th…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 767,590
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 10 992 m²
€ 1,532,704
Venice Luxury Standalone Villas is the latest and most anticipated launch of Damac Lagoons, …
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 549,941
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
Villa 3 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 734 m²
€ 495,199
-Elite Estates Real Estate is Pleased to offer you Amazing Villa In Villanova Amaranta 2 -P…
Villa 9 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 9 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 14 862 m²
€ 6,891,475
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 7 285 m²
€ 2,756,887
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 7 862 m²
€ 3,678,491
Belair Villas at the Trump Estates is a new residential development in Damac Hills. Focusing…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
AURA at Tilal Al Ghaf by Majid Al Futtaim. The latest neighbourhood Aura at Tilal Al Ghaf…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 7 952 m²
€ 4,005,045
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 10 028 m²
€ 4,897,926
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 6 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa
Dubai, UAE
7 bath 14 605 m²
€ 9,538,381
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 5 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 12 380 m²
€ 6,608,662
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…
Villa 4 room villain Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 7 844 m²
€ 4,312,824
The Sanctuary by Ellington Properties. First ever community by one of Dubai’s most respected…

Properties features in UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir