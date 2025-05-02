Show property on map Show properties list
Villas in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates

3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 442 m²
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$2,66M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$1,55M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$1,33M
