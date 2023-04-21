Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in UAE

424 properties total found
3 room house in Dubai, UAE
VIP
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 729 m²
€ 4,337,200
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 518 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Set in Dubai, FIVE Palm Beach Villa - Three Floors, Private Pool, Jacuzzi offers a patio wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Palm Jumeirah is one of best areas with sea view villas in Dubai. Interested tenants and buy…
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
12 Number of rooms 3 069 m²
€ 82,180,500
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 410 m²
€ 836,708
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 814,362
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 2 282 m²
€ 613,255
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 2 302 m²
€ 635,600
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 675 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,461,285
Townhouse in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Townhouse
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 333,000
3 room house in Dubai, UAE
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 189 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 445,390
Maha Townhouse from the Nshama developer is a fully integrated community offering all the ne…
5 room house in Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 232 m²
€ 387,179
Amargo Category: Townhouse Area: Damac Hills 2 Bedrooms: 5 Sanuzly: 4 View: View the commu…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 3 005 m²
€ 682,773
Mudon Al Ranim is a new exclusive residential living spaces are set around the perimeter of …
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 556 m²
€ 590,909
Mudon Al Ranim is a new exclusive residential living spaces are set around the perimeter of …
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 503 m²
€ 1,373,858
Villa Al Furjan Promotion: Sale Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 5 search: community view Pa…
2 room house in UAE, UAE
2 room house
UAE, UAE
4 Number of rooms 229 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 678,500
One of the leading investment companies, Dubai Investments, has disclosed the details of its…
5 room house in Dubai, UAE
5 room house
Dubai, UAE
7 Number of rooms 234 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 628,000
A modern and cozy five-bedroom townhouse and a separate maid room built by DAMAC Properties …
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 245 m²
€ 10,491,278
Palma Jumeirah Building: Fronds Brand Villa Bedrooms: 5 + maids Bathrooms: 6 View: Atlanti…
Villa 3 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 1 914 m²
€ 471,734
Elite Estate is pleased to offer you amazing Spacious Fully Furnished 3 bedroom with Fully u…
4 room house in Ras, UAE
4 room house
Ras, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 799 m²
€ 1,751,000
Bиза на 12 лет Бизнес-лицензия на 12 лет Испытайте эксклюзивную жизнь на острове в сам…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 19 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 621,527
3 Bedroom + Maidroom TownhouseEnsuite Masterbedroom with Terrace2 Bedroom with shared bathro…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 16 564 m²
€ 12,935,451
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this Profound extravagance, charm, and comfort 5 Bed…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 5 684 m²
€ 2,110,390
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 4 983 m²
€ 1,911,765
Sobha Reserve is an exclusive and unique establishment by Sobha Group at Wadi Al Safa 2, Dub…
3 room house in Ras, UAE
3 room house
Ras, UAE
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 214 m²
€ 340,000
Фламинго 1 вилла на продажу 3 спальни + горничные Полностью меблирована Вилла Flaming…
4 room house in Ras, UAE
4 room house
Ras, UAE
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 457 m²
€ 2,000,000
Prestigious 4BR Beachfront Villas with stunning views & calmness of luxury living in Mar…
4 room house in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
4 room house
Ras al-Khaimah, UAE
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 214 m²
€ 2,000,000
Prestigious 4BR Beachfront Villas with stunning views & calmness of luxury living in Mar…
5 room house in Ras, UAE
5 room house
Ras, UAE
7 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 820,000
New modern Villa for sale in Dhait South on main Street, Block 13 size 100×100 , corn…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
4 bath 2 282 m²
€ 551,433
>> 水晶环礁湖的主项目 >> 轻松吸引人的付款方式 >> 银行贷款0利息 > Payment Plan Nearby Locat…
Villa 5 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 769,672
>> 完美的投资 >> 100%永久产权 >> 您的每一步都是最好的地中海式生活风格 > Payment Plan Nearb…

