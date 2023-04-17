Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Kütahya, Turkey

Kuetahya
2
Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 5 roomsin Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 173 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 276,400
Stunning duplex 4 + 1 in a new chic houseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be …
Duplex 4 roomsin Kuetahya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Kuetahya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 141 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 220,200
Lux Duplex 3 + 1 in a terrific HouseArea: Antalya, Aksu, AltyntashThis complex will be built…

Properties features in Kütahya, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir