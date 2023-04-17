UAE
Residential properties for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey
31 property total found
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a fantastic unit only 500m from the marvelous beaches. The sought-after lo…
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with an oversized unit just 300m from the Mediterraneo Sea, easy access to supe…
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
Price on request
Rare opportunity on the market, own an impeccable home nestled in a prime location with the …
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
Price on request
A phenomenal renovated home composed of fluid layouts that will make your heart race. The un…
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Uncalı offers you the opportunity of a social life in an elite neighbo…
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
Price on request
Elegance breathes throughout the luxury apartments for sale in Antalya, an incredibly speci…
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Price on request
Are you ready for apartments for sale in Konyaaltı that will allow you to make the best inve…
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Price on request
Say hello to your new sensational furnished apartment for sale in Antalya. You will be delig…
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
5 bath
420 m²
Price on request
Antalya is the perfect location for luxury buy-to-let investments. With high rental demand, …
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
320 m²
Price on request
Brand-new development in the city offers a sensational lifestyle in one of Turkey’s most exc…
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
Price on request
Seize the opportunity to live in one of the most popular districts of the city with an apart…
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Price on request
Welcome to a spectacular home nestled in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods, only 3k…
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
Price on request
Turn the keys today in a vibrant and prime neighborhood with an oversized apartment for sale…
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Price on request
Ask yourself, is location important for you? Move into a spectacular duplex apartment for sa…
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
285 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Konyaaltı offers you a spacious living space. There are four bedrooms,…
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
265 m²
Price on request
It's time to step into a pleasant life with a modern apartment for sale in Antalya! There a…
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
Price on request
Apartment for sale in Antalya offers the opportunity to have a magnificent view of the coast…
5 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
3 bath
310 m²
Price on request
A jaw-dropping luxury home with thoughtful design and furniture will delight you with a sere…
4 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Price on request
A smart connected home, luxury features, and entertaining are nestled in an attractive locat…
6 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
650 m²
Price on request
Own this home! A luxury private residence offers a spacious six-bedroom nestled in an attra…
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
Price on request
Are you on board with splendid open-up spaces and a sought-after location with a generous la…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 253,000
ID AN 23752 Area: Antalya, Undzhaly Object type: Housing under construction Number of rooms:…
1 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 124,500
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
Price on request
Live in one of the most sought-after locations with this spacious apartment for sale in Anta…
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Price on request
Welcome home with a spacious duplex apartment for sale in Antalya. This luminous, three-bedr…
5 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
284 m²
Price on request
Charm, size, location, with a spacious penthouse for sale in Antalya. Foreigners opted to li…
5 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
4 bath
264 m²
Price on request
This property for sale in Uncali is an inspiring luxury home a place to enjoy unforgettable …
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
Price on request
The renovated 150 square meters three-bedroom, and one-bedroom apartment for sale in Antalya…
6 room house
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
5 bath
572 m²
Price on request
The detached villa for sale in Uncali, is an enormous 3,733 sqm area, with 572 sqm of constr…
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Price on request
Realtor Turkey has a very special offer for you. This duplex apartment is located in the Kon…
