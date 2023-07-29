Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Condo 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
3+1 150 m2 
€ 3,190,000
Condo 5 rooms in Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 6
Baltalimanı Yalı Dairesi 4+1 6. Kat 200m2 Kiracılı  Kiracı 45.000 Tl ödüy…
€ 3,285,000
Condo 4 rooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 5/12
Luxury house in the elite area of Asian Istanbul   The complex consists of 13 blocks,…
€ 556,000
Condo 4 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 8/13
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
€ 2,935,000
Condo 5 rooms in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Floor 8/12
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
€ 1,450,400
Condo 3 rooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 10/20
3 units available in the same building located at floor 4/ 10 and 19
€ 90,000
Condo 3 rooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 8
€ 112,000
Condo 3 rooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1
€ 113,000

