Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Condos

Condos for sale in Turkey

in Aegean Region
58
in Gazipasa
98
in Muğla
19
in Central Anatolia Region
40
in Kocaeli
37
in Kepez
50
in Bodrum
11
in Esenyurt
42
Show more
Condo To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Condo 4 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 4 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 2,935,000
First-class apartment decoration in Besiktas with a view of Bosphorus. Besiktas is one of t…
Condo 5 roomsin Ueskuedar, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 1,465,691
Роскошная резиденция в самом сердце Ускюдара Квартира находится в комплексе, который явля…
Condo 5 roomsin Yenimahalle, Turkey
Condo 5 rooms
Yenimahalle, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 1/30 Floor
Price on request
Condo 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 4 Floor
€ 110,000
Condo 2 roomsin Mahmutlar, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 4 Floor
€ 80,000
Condo 3 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 10/20 Floor
€ 90,000
3 units available in the same building located at floor 4/ 10 and 19
Condo 3 roomsin Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 8 Floor
€ 112,000
Condo 3 roomsin Esenyurt, Turkey
Condo 3 rooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 113,000
Condo 2 roomsin Yaylali, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms
Yaylali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 5 Floor
€ 136,000
Condo 1 roomin Yaylali, Turkey
Condo 1 room
Yaylali, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 51,000
Condo 2 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Condo 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,000

Properties features in Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir