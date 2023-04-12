If you have long dreamed of a house by the sea, it’s time to look after and buy an apartment in Alanya — a famous and cozy resort in Turkey. The city, located on the Mediterranean coast, is pleasing to the eye with its picturesque mountain landscapes, clean beaches, and an abundance of coniferous and citrus plantations. Its well-formed and actively developing infrastructure, as well as its rich colorful history, attracts both tourists and investors.

About 300 thousand people live in Alanya. It is interesting that, at the same time, 1/10 of the population are foreigners. The Russian-speaking diaspora and the infrastructure for Russian-speakers are very developed here, so assimilation is easy.

In addition, housing prices are among the lowest in Turkey in general, and in comparison with other resort cities in particular. The choice of real estate is ample: flats with great views and apartments that come directly from the developer, secondary housing from private sellers and real estate agencies — options are limitless.

Why buy an apartment in Alanya

There is a large selection of real estate in Alanya both for those who are planning to move to permanent residence and for those who want to acquire a summer cottage or residence for a seasonal vacation (summer here is among the hottest and longest in the world, by the way). The location is also attractive for investors, regardless of whether they plan to buy an apartment in Alanya for sale or for rent.

Prices are among the lowest, especially for the secondary market. On average a square meter is estimated at 600 euros. You can buy apartments and flats in this picturesque city with clean beaches and mountain air from 45-60 thousand euros. Real estate prices are growing, the location is promising for investing in residential properties.