Apartments and flats for sale in Alanya, Turkey

8 406 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment of your dreams in. Gazipasha on the main street. To the sea with beaches 800 …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 192,000
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,500
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 53,000
We present to your attention a new modern complex, the construction of which began in the Me…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 bath 47 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We present to your attention a new cozy complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Locate…
1 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
1 bath 55 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 137,500
Cozy 5-storey complex 350 meters from the sea in the Mahmutlar area. The new low-rise resid…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention the layout apartment 1 + 1. The apartment with a total area of …
2 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
2 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 194,500
Apartments for rent and life Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera …

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

If you have long dreamed of a house by the sea, it’s time to look after and buy an apartment in Alanya — a famous and cozy resort in Turkey. The city, located on the Mediterranean coast, is pleasing to the eye with its picturesque mountain landscapes, clean beaches, and an abundance of coniferous and citrus plantations. Its well-formed and actively developing infrastructure, as well as its rich colorful history, attracts both tourists and investors.

About 300 thousand people live in Alanya. It is interesting that, at the same time, 1/10 of the population are foreigners. The Russian-speaking diaspora and the infrastructure for Russian-speakers are very developed here, so assimilation is easy.

In addition, housing prices are among the lowest in Turkey in general, and in comparison with other resort cities in particular. The choice of real estate is ample: flats with great views and apartments that come directly from the developer, secondary housing from private sellers and real estate agencies — options are limitless.

Why buy an apartment in Alanya

There is a large selection of real estate in Alanya both for those who are planning to move to permanent residence and for those who want to acquire a summer cottage or residence for a seasonal vacation (summer here is among the hottest and longest in the world, by the way). The location is also attractive for investors, regardless of whether they plan to buy an apartment in Alanya for sale or for rent.

Prices are among the lowest, especially for the secondary market. On average a square meter is estimated at 600 euros. You can buy apartments and flats in this picturesque city with clean beaches and mountain air from 45-60 thousand euros. Real estate prices are growing, the location is promising for investing in residential properties.

