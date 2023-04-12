Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Alanya, Turkey

10 872 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment of your dreams in. Gazipasha on the main street. To the sea with beaches 800 …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 192,000
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,500
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
4 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 53,000
We present to your attention a new modern complex, the construction of which began in the Me…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 bath 47 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We present to your attention a new cozy complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Locate…
1 room apartmentin Yaylali, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
1 bath 55 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 137,500
Cozy 5-storey complex 350 meters from the sea in the Mahmutlar area. The new low-rise resid…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 159,500
We present to your attention the layout apartment 1 + 1. The apartment with a total area of …
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 187 m² 4 Floor
€ 308,000

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

For those wishing to buy a house in Turkey Alanya is one of the best options. This Mediterranean resort is perfect not only for recreation but also for year-round residence.

The advantages of property for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Wonderful climate, blue flag beaches, and excellent infrastructure are just some of the reasons why foreigners buy property in Alanya. No less important for them are the advantages of local housing, such as:

  • High quality and a variety of options.
  • The opportunity to buy an inexpensive apartment from the developer «at the stage of the foundation stone».
  • Investment Prospects. As Alanya is becoming more popular, real estate in Alanya is increasing in value.
  • Really moderate prices on both the secondary and primary markets.
  • Liquidity: Buying real estate in Alanya is as easy as selling it.
  • The possibility of obtaining a residence permit and citizenship by purchasing real estate.

Real estate prices in Alanya

Foreigners and Turks are offered various types of property for sale in Alanya — from townhouses to villas. The most in-demand are:

  • spacious studios from 50 sq.m;
  • 1 to 3-bedroom apartments;
  • Duplexes (apartments in new residential complexes with 2 levels);
  • penthouses with terraces;
  • Townhouses — separate apartments in 2-3-storey buildings with area of at least 250 sq.m;
  • villas and family homes.

Property prices in Alanya largely depend on the location: in the suburbs, housing is more expensive (1 sq.m. costs on average 721 euros), and in the central regions — cheaper (625 euros).

Popular areas to buy a home in Alanya

Of the 10 areas of the resort, the most sought after by potential home buyers are:

  • Both — a prestigious suburb consisting of 2 parts: the seaside and adjacent to the mountains (in this part are new buildings in Alanya). The price per square meter in Oba starts at 690 euros.
  • Mahmutlar. The district of new buildings located near the sea is known for the cheapness of housing: one square meter here costs 600 euros.
  • Avsallar. It is located in a picturesque bay and attracts beaches and the presence of a huge residential hotel type, the cost per square meter in which 647 euros.
  • Dzhikgilli. One of the quietest and greenest areas, which is famous for Alanya: housing here is represented mainly by multi-storey housing (the price of 1 sq.m. — from 630 euros).
  • Konakli — a relatively small resort area with pebble beaches and a fairly high cost per square meter (680 euros on average).

Frequently asked questions about buying real estate in Alanya

What kind of real estate in Alanya do I need to buy in order to get a residence permit?

In order to apply for a residence permit is enough to purchase any housing: the type of property and its value does not matter.

In which areas do foreigners prefer to buy housing?

According to REALTING, they choose properties in the areas of Oba, Cikcilli, Tosmur, Kestel and Mahmutlar.

In which area is real estate the cheapest?

The cheapest Alanya properties is in Mahmutlar. In the secondary market, you can find an apartment there for 40 thousand euros.

