For those wishing to buy a house in Turkey Alanya is one of the best options. This Mediterranean resort is perfect not only for recreation but also for year-round residence.

The advantages of property for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Wonderful climate, blue flag beaches, and excellent infrastructure are just some of the reasons why foreigners buy property in Alanya. No less important for them are the advantages of local housing, such as:

High quality and a variety of options.

The opportunity to buy an inexpensive apartment from the developer «at the stage of the foundation stone».

Investment Prospects. As Alanya is becoming more popular, real estate in Alanya is increasing in value.

Really moderate prices on both the secondary and primary markets.

Liquidity: Buying real estate in Alanya is as easy as selling it.

The possibility of obtaining a residence permit and citizenship by purchasing real estate.

Real estate prices in Alanya

Foreigners and Turks are offered various types of property for sale in Alanya — from townhouses to villas. The most in-demand are:

spacious studios from 50 sq.m;

1 to 3-bedroom apartments;

Duplexes (apartments in new residential complexes with 2 levels);

penthouses with terraces;

Townhouses — separate apartments in 2-3-storey buildings with area of at least 250 sq.m;

villas and family homes.

Property prices in Alanya largely depend on the location: in the suburbs, housing is more expensive (1 sq.m. costs on average 721 euros), and in the central regions — cheaper (625 euros).

Popular areas to buy a home in Alanya

Of the 10 areas of the resort, the most sought after by potential home buyers are:

Both — a prestigious suburb consisting of 2 parts: the seaside and adjacent to the mountains (in this part are new buildings in Alanya). The price per square meter in Oba starts at 690 euros.

Mahmutlar. The district of new buildings located near the sea is known for the cheapness of housing: one square meter here costs 600 euros.

Avsallar. It is located in a picturesque bay and attracts beaches and the presence of a huge residential hotel type, the cost per square meter in which 647 euros.

Dzhikgilli. One of the quietest and greenest areas, which is famous for Alanya: housing here is represented mainly by multi-storey housing (the price of 1 sq.m. — from 630 euros).

Konakli — a relatively small resort area with pebble beaches and a fairly high cost per square meter (680 euros on average).