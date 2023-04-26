Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 269 properties total found
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 100 m²
€ 525,000
Front line apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Last home available in an impressi…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 128,600
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 79,900
3 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 416,000
We offer you new apartments with sea views in the Ocean Dream residential complex in Torrevi…
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A magnificent building of 21 apartments. The…
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/5 Floor
€ 77,000
4 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 145,000
For sale large apartment of 140 square meters. m. in the center of Torrevieja. 5 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom + garage + pantry. The apartment is 600 meters from the bea…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 82,000
Solar apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. Area 62 sq. M. m. The house has…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 80,000
Apartment 70 sq. M. m., furnished and equipped, ready for settlement. Consists of a living …
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 70,000
For sale apartment 59 sq. M. m. Maldonado Street, 49. 1 bathroom. Terrace to the east. P…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 86,000
Rhine River Street, 221. The apartment is in good condition, an area of 54 square meters. m…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 86,000
Apartment near the sea. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 71 sq. M. m. Terrace 6 sq. M. m. S…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 129,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 61 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,900
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 85 m² 3 Floor
€ 119,500
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 4 Floor
€ 129,000
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 176,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 75 m² 5 Floor
€ 77,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 42 m² 2 Floor
€ 69,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 69,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,900
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 114,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 73 m² 1 Floor
€ 127,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 60 m² 2 Floor
€ 87,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…

Apartments in Torrevieja: profitable acquisition for foreigners

Torrevieja has a special place among other resort zones in Spain. This small town located on the Mediterranean coast catches foreigners with its mild climate and famous sandy beaches. Many tourists, having been here once, tend to buy local apartments for permanent residency. Moreover, prices for residential property in Torrevieja are much cheaper than in other Spanish resorts. Foreigners with an average income can buy here a one-bedroom flat or a small house from 25 to 50 thousand euros.

Where to buy an apartment in Torrevieja

When hunting for an apartment, it is worth to consider the area of your future residence: 

  • Centro. This area is located in the city center. It has a well- developed infrastructure and densely populated.
  • Los balcones. A bedroom community with numerous luxury villas. In a great demand of the high income buyers. The cost of houses in Torrevieja starts here from 200 thousand euros.
  • La Siesta — El Salado. Tourists often relocate here for permanent residency for medical purposes. Favourable area location between two healing lakes conduces to good health.

Why is it profitable to buy property in Torrevieja

The benefits that foreigners get from buying local apartments are obvious. Firstly, Spain has low real estate purchase tax not exceeding 10%. Secondly, buying a property in Torrevieja, you can make good money from renting it out. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments are of special demand among the tourists. Thirdly, any acquired residential or commercial property from 500 thousand euros is guaranteed to give foreigners a residence permit.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir