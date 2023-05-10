Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. San Miguel de Salinas
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Bungalow 3 rooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 145,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
€ 549,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
€ 720,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€ 549,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€ 435,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
€ 660,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 380,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
€ 365,000
Villa 3 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 2 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 945,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 760,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
€ 450,000
Bungalow 1 bedroom in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 139,900
4 room house in Las Escalericas, Spain
4 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
€ 190,890
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 249,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
€ 184,900
Villa 3 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
€ 449,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€ 143,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 112,000
Villa 5 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
€ 199,900
3 room townhouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
€ 139,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€ 133,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
€ 149,900
Villa 4 room villa in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
€ 486,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 850,000
