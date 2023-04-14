UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Rojales
Houses
Houses for sale in Rojales, Spain
House
Clear all
296 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
116 m²
€ 444,999
Villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This residential consists of 11 homes of …
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 368,000
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
4 bath
310 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful house of 300 m2 facing south and overlooking the lake. Distributed on two stories,…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 368,000
Villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca A new development of 12 independent homes…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
99 m²
€ 290,000
Semi-detached villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This project has 32 semi-de…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 329,900
Villas for sale in Benijofar, Costa Blanca The residential consists of modern-style homes, p…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 294,002
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 299,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 302,500
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
1 Floor
€ 332,900
Newly built villas located in Los Montesinos ( south Alicante ).Villas with 3 bedrooms, 2 ba…
Villa 6 room villa
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,000,000
This rustic-style detached villa is located in Rojales, Ciudad Quesada, 36 km from Alicante …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
1 bath
66 m²
€ 85,000
For sale bungalow in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 0.00 m2, t…
Villa 4 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
205 m²
€ 792,700
Villa 4 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
224 m²
€ 890,000
Independent villa with a special design characterized by its Mediterranean style fused with …
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
225 m²
€ 604,500
New villas located in the urbanization Doña Pepa – Ciudad Quesada. With a modern style archi…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 609,470
New Villas, with large plot and private garden which includes swimming pool and parking area…
Villa 4 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
236 m²
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
309 m²
€ 560,000
The unique and sustainable villas of the residential are designed to fully enjoy the magnifi…
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
6 bath
675 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
€ 875,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
314 m²
€ 985,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
433 m²
€ 486,150
Villa located 50 meters from the golf course La Marquesa, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, in…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
€ 590,300
Villa with direct views over the La Marquesa Golf Course, has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, h…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
277 m²
€ 610,000
The unique and sustainable villas of the residential are designed to fully enjoy the magnifi…
Villa 4 room villa
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 bath
238 m²
€ 595,000
Ciudad Quesada is an exclusive area, mainly composed of individual villas in Doña Pepa and L…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 563,926
Spectacular classic Mediterranean style villa. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Priv…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
157 m²
€ 529,000
Located 200 meters from supermarkets, restaurants and bars are these spacious 3 bedroom vill…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath
198 m²
€ 695,000
Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Costa Blanca This property is located just a few …
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 595,000
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
10
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map