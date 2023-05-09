Real estate in Murcia: luxury apartments near the Mediterranean sea

Murcia is the largest city located in the south-east of Spain. It attracts tourists with picturesque mountain landscapes and well-groomed beaches. The climate in this area is mild, Mediterranean. For almost 10 months of the year, the temperature is about +30 degrees Celcius.

Local attractions of Murcia deserve a special mention. There are dozens of them in Murcia. The most visited are named after cardinal Beluga square, and were built in the XVIII century Cathedral of Santa Maria. And of course, luxury villas and houses for sales attract tourists.

Who buys property in Murcia and why

Foreigners actively buy local houses, villas and apartments in Spain. Purchasing property in Murcia gives them the following advantages:

Year-round living in a city with developed infrastructure and excellent weather.

Financial benefit. It is reached with the help of renting property in Murcia by tourists.

Prestigious education. The best European universities are concentrated in Murcia.

Real estate prices

Property prices in this Spanish city are the most expensive for villas and chalets. The cost of such properties in Murcia is €4-5 thousand per square meter. Housing at a lower price is more possible in multi-storey buildings of the old residential accommodation. Here the price of real estate is €1-2 thousand per square meter.

Similar prices for townhouses and bungalows in Murcia are observed. Property value in this segment strongly depends on the objects’ location. In general, buying local homes will cost the same amount as in other regions of Spain.