UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Lower Empordà
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
46
Sant Antoni
10
Palafrugell
1
Sant Feliu de Guixols
1
Apartment
Clear all
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
133 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale is a 3-bedroom apartment located on the third line of the sea, exactly 100 meters f…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,200,000
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 385,000
Delighted to present this duplex for sale in a pleasant community with few neighbors with …
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 255,000
Cozy apartment in the calm cozy town of Sant Antoni de Calonge, just 200 meters from the bea…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 675,000
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
128 m²
3 Floor
€ 281,000
A spacious apartment in the city center, in the immediate vicinity of supermarkets, ideal fo…
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 530,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic panoramic view. Located on the 8th floor…
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 530,000
First-line apartment with an elegant panoramic view. It is located on floor 8 in a building…
5 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 Floor
€ 2,150,000
Elegant duplex by the sea in Sant Antoni de Calonge On an area of 280 m2 there are 5 bedroo…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 260,000
A cozy apartment in a quiet area of Playa de Aro near the sea, near the city's main shopping…
5 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 Floor
€ 1,499,000
Elegant two-story apartment with access to the ceiling and unforgettable views of the sea an…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 520,000
Luxury apartments with sea views. They are in the prestigious residential complex of Eden Ma…
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3 Floor
€ 247,600
The new residential complex Bernat is located in the center of Plaja de Aro, 3 minutes from …
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
3 Floor
€ 295,000
In the quiet center of Playa de Aro there is a beautiful residential complex "Berlin". The p…
4 room apartment
Palafrugell, Spain
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 238,000
Beautiful atiko apartment with fresh repair on the second sea line of the city of Palamos. T…
2 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 290,000
Apartment for sale in Sant Antoni de Calonge . The apartment is located on the 1 sea line in…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 370,000
The modern guarded complex is located 150 m from the beach and 50 m from the harbor bay in t…
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,100,000
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 445,000
Atiko! For sale a good apartment near the sea and yachts. The apartment has 3 bedrooms, 2 to…
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 800,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea with a chic view. Located on the 5 floor in a buildin…
6 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
€ 1,200,000
A set of two apartments is for sale with the ability to combine into one large 180m2. Locate…
3 room apartment
Lower Empordà, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 270,000
A unique offer. For sale spacious apartment 100 meters from the sea and the beach. Apartme…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 440,000
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Luxury duplex on the front line of the house in the Nereides complex. On the upper floor: a…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 Floor
€ 390,000
Lovely apartment in the port of Playa de Aro On the ground floor there is a spacious living…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map