Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
99 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 449,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 120.0…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 395,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 107.0…
Villa 2 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 335,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 84.00…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the area of Finestrat Urbanizaciones. The total area of 192.0…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
House for sale in Finestrat in the Finestrat Pueblo area. The total area of 150.00 m2, the p…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 189,500
Beautiful bungalow, renovated with a very good taste, divided into three floors, at the entr…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
1 room Duplexin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room Duplex
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 78 m² 2 Floor
€ 114,000
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 77 m² 2 Floor
€ 115,000
Bungalow for sale in Villahoyos in the Montboli region with a sea view from the terrace.If y…
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 409,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
3 room housein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 645,000
Introducing the villas in the La Pinada residential complex. The privileged position of the …
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 181 m²
€ 819,000
Villa for sale in Villachoyos. Its total area is 181 square meters and 143 square meters of …
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 123 m²
€ 545,000
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 157 m²
€ 329,900
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 185 m² 1 Floor
€ 345,900
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
3 room townhousein la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 455,000
TOWNHOUSE IN RESIDENTIAL 50M FROM THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 425,000
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN VILLAJOYOSA~ ~ New Build residencial located in quiet and privileged pla…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir