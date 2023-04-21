Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Chalet 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 336 m² Number of floors 4
€ 790,000
For sale brand new villa on the first line - Albufereta For sale, fabulous brand new vill…
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
15 Number of rooms 3 bath 403 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale villa with private garden and tennis court in San Vicente del Raspeig For sale e…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 646 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale spectacular villa with unbeatable location For sale magnificent and spectacular …
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
20 Number of rooms 3 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale spectacular chalet with an unbeatable location in Vistahermosa For sale, a magni…
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 190,000
Warm and bright penthouse in the Blinker area, near the shopping centers and with a very goo…

