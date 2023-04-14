Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Estepona, Spain

252 properties total found
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACHA contemporary showpiece villa sitting in a privileged b…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,800,000
New project on the front line of golf and in a natural environment with unobstructed views. …
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 243 m²
€ 1,030,000
Luxury villas in Estepona, Costa del Sol Conveniently facing west, these smart homes are spa…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 430,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
Villa 3 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 243 m²
€ 990,000
Luxury villas in Estepona, Costa del Sol Conveniently facing west, these smart homes are spa…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 580,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 520,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
€ 127,000
One bedroom duplex flat with parking and swimming pool. Property for sale in the east entran…
4 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,295,000
Recently renovated Ground Floor Apartment. The apartment has a large terrace, 4 bedrooms and…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 350,000
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
2 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 152 m²
€ 455,000
Ground floor apartment for sale in Bahía de la Plata, Estepona, with bedroom 2, bathroom 2, …
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…

How much does real estate in Estepona cost on average?

Here prices for local houses and apartments are the most affordable in Spain. For example, compared to neighboring Marbella, property in Estepona is almost twice cheaper. A price tag here ranges from €1,000-1,500 per square meter.

However, high-end real estate in Estepona is more expensive. The cost of such property can reach €3,000-4,000 per square meter. There are a lot of villas and private homes at this price.

What are the most popular residential areas in Estepona?

When purchasing local property, it is very important to consider the location. Costalita, El Paraiso, and Bel Air are the most preferable districts to buy apartments and houses in Estepona. These prestigious areas have several advantages:

  • proximity to the beach;
  • good ecology due to tropical gardens;
  • developed infrastructure.

Is it profitable to buy real estate in Estepona to rent out?

As in other Spanish cities, local property makes a good profit. In Estepona, purchased real estate can be income-bearing to rent out to tourists. This business can bring €10,000-100,000 per year, depending on the type of an object.

Private houses in Estepona with a swimming pool are in great demand among tenants. Such accommodation is the most gainful. As well as luxury apartments with direct access to the sea. This kind of property is in demand throughout the tourist season.

