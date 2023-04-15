Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
149 m²
€ 990,000
Magnificent sunny penthouse with panoramic city views, Barcelona House with total area of 1…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
217 m²
€ 2,200,000
Luxury penthouse in prestigious building designed by famous architect Alphonse Mil a. The c…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
215 m²
€ 1,580,000
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
315 m²
€ 3,600,000
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir