Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Residential properties for sale in Central Federal District, Russia
in Obninsk
34
in Khimki
8
in Mytishchi
30
in poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
17
in Balashikha
14
in Nekrasovka District
18
in poselenie Marushkinskoe
15
in poselenie Filimonkovskoe
13
in Moskovsky Settlement
3
in Krasnogorsk
10
in poselenie Voskresenskoe
11
in Smolensk
10
in Smolensk Oblast
10
in poselenie Schapovskoe
8
in poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
7
in poselenie Ryazanovskoe
8
in Dolgoprudny
6
in Pushkino
4
11 710 properties total found
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a land area of 20 hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
12/17 Floor
€ 162,298
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 47.6 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
12/17 Floor
€ 155,324
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 43.9 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
5/16 Floor
€ 115,759
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
4 room house
Serpukhov, Russia
4 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
23 m²
6/15 Floor
€ 79,905
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
18 m²
2/17 Floor
€ 56,871
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 301,739
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
880 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
4 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 251,449
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
9/32 Floor
€ 182,161
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
9/12 Floor
€ 153,105
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
50 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 184,396
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
10/16 Floor
€ 101,689
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the com…
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
7/18 Floor
€ 97,799
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.2 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the busi…
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 307,327
Lot number: 4144015, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
11/16 Floor
€ 370,692
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
6/11 Floor
€ 301,739
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
7/8 Floor
€ 257,037
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
3/12 Floor
€ 177,132
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
16/39 Floor
€ 293,916
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 80,464
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
6/23 Floor
€ 250,332
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath
591 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 301,627
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
2 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
19/25 Floor
€ 122,819
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms
204 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,563
House
Zavidovo, Russia
40 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,646
For sale a private house with a land plot in the village of Zavidovo, the first line. The ho…
