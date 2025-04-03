Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Krasnogorsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krasnogorsk, Russia

4 properties total found
House in Krasnogorsk, Russia
House
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 3
Lot number: 3981104, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
$401,450
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/17
A 2-room apartment is sold, with a total area of ​​60.3 m2, on the 4th floor of a 17-storey …
$179,025
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/22
A spacious three -room apartment is sold 15 minutes drive to m. Slavkinino, 3 km from the Mo…
$193,245
Leave a request
House in Krasnogorsk, Russia
House
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 3
Lot number: 3981111, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
$401,450
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krasnogorsk, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes