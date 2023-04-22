Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

gmina Lomianki
4
Lomianki
4
gmina Stare Babice
2
gmina Kampinos
1
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
1
Kreczki
1
8 properties total found
4 room house in Kreczki, Poland
4 room house
Kreczki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,829
A 5-room house with a fireplace for sale in Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #12730 Co…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 668,695
For sale original house 300 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Bolesława Chrobrego…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m² Number of floors 1
€ 897,033
For sale modern one-storey detached house 448 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki Modern…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,307,144
For sale elegant house (mansion, wolnostojący) 525 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki A …
5 room house in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 room house
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 Number of rooms 199 m²
€ 380,532
3 room townhouse in Lomianki, Poland
3 room townhouse
Lomianki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,094
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛч ІІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕ МВД ПОЛВШИ WHY ARE YO…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Podkampinos, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Podkampinos, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 704,502
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском History: A v…
5 room house in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 room house
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 Number of rooms 199 m²
€ 381,703
A unique house with an adaptive part for office rooms in Blizne Łaszczyński, near Bemów and …

