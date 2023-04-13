What are the advantages of buying property in Tivat, Montenegro

Tivat is the smallest municipality in Montenegro. Since the Canadian Peter Munk transformed the old shipyard into the luxurious marina for high-class yachts, every year the resort city is becoming more and more popular.

Tivat is famous for such attractions as:

the medieval Palace Bucha;

the Maritime Heritage Museum;

and the Pine Embankment.

In July there are especially many tourists. Foreigners and neighbor city residents come to see the annual regatta. The theater festival with a rich cultural program also attracts many guests to the city.

Where to buy cheap property in Montenegro

Real estate agents recommend to look for affordable flats and apartments in distance from the sea coast, the embarkment, and the beach area. Small furnished apartments in high-rise buildings are at the lowest price. New houses and homes from developers are more expensive than secondary market real estate.

Is it possible to rent out real estate in Tivat

If you buy a budget-friendly property in Montenegro in good condition close to the sea, it is quite possible to make good money during the high season. Nice houses, villas and apartments within walking distance from the beach near historical and architectural monuments are in high demand.

Why one should buy property in Tivat

An owner of a property in Montenegro has the right to obtain a residence permit. The country’s low income tax provides wide business opportunities. Renting out housing allows getting a stable income.