2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 949,000
For sale exclusive apartment of 107 m2: two bedrooms, spacious living room combined with din…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 650,000
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 80 m2 (6…
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3 Floor
€ 131,000
Apartment for sale in Tivat. Sea and mountain views. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitc…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1 Floor
€ 138,500
Apartment for sale in Tivat. 600 meters from the sea by air. Kitchen, living room, 2 bedro…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 170,000
Urgent sale of an apartment in a new complex with a swimming pool in a developed area of ​​T…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 376 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 150 m²
€ 465,000
A modern one-bedroom apartment situated on the ground floor of a brand-new residential and c…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 51 m²
€ 255,000
One-bedroom, fully furnished, and equipped apartment in Donja Lastva.The apartment is locate…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath 83 m²
€ 650,000
Luxury apartment located in the Ksenija building in Luxury marina resort Porto Montenegro. E…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath 125 m²
€ 590,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms and a panoramic view of the Tivat bay has…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 73 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment is located in the heart of Porto Montenegro - the location of your imagination bro…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 88 m²
€ 340,000
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 36 m²
€ 135,000
Modern apartment, fully furnished, in a new complex with concierge, video surveillance, elev…
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
143 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m²
Price on request
7 room housein Tivat, Montenegro
7 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
A house for sale not far from a golf course and a luxury resort The house with a net living…
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 250,000
I am selling a two-room apartment in a new building with a total area of 106m2 (75m2 living …
3 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 3 Floor
€ 370,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villain Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
230 m² 2 Floor
€ 650,000
Tivat – New modern design villas for sale   These villas with an area of 230 sqm consists of…
Villa 2 room villain Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bogisici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 3 Floor
€ 320,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 32 m2 …
2 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
174 m²
€ 755,000
NUM 4181 Outstanding property for sale in Tivat, alongside a Townhouse complex. Explore a pr…
1 room apartmentin Bogisici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3 Floor
€ 290,000
Exclusive studio in the unique closed resort Nikki Beach Montenegro Living area: 29 m2 …
3 room housein Bogisici, Montenegro
3 room house
Bogisici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 410 m²
€ 2,200,000
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
83 m²
Price on request

What are the advantages of buying property in Tivat, Montenegro

Tivat is the smallest municipality in Montenegro. Since the Canadian Peter Munk transformed the old shipyard into the luxurious marina for high-class yachts, every year the resort city is becoming more and more popular. 

Tivat is famous for such attractions as:

  • the medieval Palace Bucha; 
  • the Maritime Heritage Museum; 
  • and the Pine Embankment. 

In July there are especially many tourists. Foreigners and neighbor city residents come to see the annual regatta. The theater festival with a rich cultural program also attracts many guests to the city. 

Where to buy cheap property in Montenegro

Real estate agents recommend to look for affordable flats and apartments in distance from the sea coast, the embarkment, and the beach area. Small furnished apartments in high-rise buildings are at the lowest price. New houses and homes from developers are more expensive than secondary market real estate. 

Is it possible to rent out real estate in Tivat

If you buy a budget-friendly property in Montenegro in good condition close to the sea, it is quite possible to make good money during the high season. Nice houses, villas and apartments within walking distance from the beach near historical and architectural monuments are in high demand. 

Why one should buy property in Tivat

An owner of a property in Montenegro has the right to obtain a residence permit. The country’s low income tax provides wide business opportunities. Renting out housing allows getting a stable income.

