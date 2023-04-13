Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Riga, Latvia

647 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 142,000
Silence and nature in the city center - new project Kiepenholm Apartments The apartment i…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 180,000
Silence and nature in the city center - new project Kiepenholm Apartments The apartment i…
4 room housein Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 195 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 600,000
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 275,000
Апартаменты на продажу в Тихом центре. Виландес 12 Описание: - квартира в историческом з…
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m²
€ 345,000
Апартаменты на продажу в Тихом центре. Виландес 12 Апартаменты находятся на последнем эта…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 179,280
For sale 3-room facade apartment in a completely renovated historical building at 10 Birznie…
1 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 160,000
2-room apartment for sale in Skanstes area The apartment consists of: - living room comb…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 320,000
Cozy, bright three-room apartment in the Skanstes Majas project. Layout: - living room c…
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 395,000
We offer for sale a three-room apartment in one of the most prestigious projects in Riga. A…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 115,000
Apartment (77 m2) on the first floor in the active center of the city in front of prestigiou…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 260,000
A three-room apartment for sale in a new project opposite Viesturdārzs park. Planning, li…
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 354,000
We offer for sale a cozy apartment in an exclusive new project in the Quiet Center of Riga. …
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 124 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 310,000
We offer for sale a bright and stylish apartment in the best area of Riga - a respectable Q…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 510,000
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
4 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 158 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 1,120,000
We offer to purchase an elegant 4-room three-level apartment. The apartment is offered with …
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 650,000
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 100 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 450,000
Cozy and spacious 2-room apartment in the project "; Centra nams";. The windows offer views …
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 650,000
We offer an elegant, 2-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
9 room housein Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
30 Number of rooms 1 492 m²
€ 3,900,000
Doma laukums 1 Total area: 1492 m2 1st floor - commercial: 228 m2 2-5th floors - offic…
4 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 970,000
We offer to purchase an elegant 4-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the building. T…
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 960,000
We offer an elegant, two-level 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the building. T…
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 780,000
We offer an elegant, 3-room apartment located on the floor of the building. The apartment i…
4 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 168 m² 21/23 Floor
€ 385,000
We sell an exclusive apartment with chic views from the 21st floor! The Skanstes Virsotnes p…
2 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 291,000
3-room apartment for sale in a new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Layout: 2 bed…
4 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 153 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 460,000
“ Viesturdārzs ” – a new project that perfectly combines the green environment, the proximit…
1 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 39,000
The apartment is in a development area with high potential in a close future.Kitchen separat…
3 room housein Riga, Latvia
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 845,000
4 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 265 m²
€ 850,000
Penthouse in a new project in the center of Riga. An apartment with large panoramic windo…
1 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 180,000
We invite you to view a two-room apartment in a quiet center. The apartment consists of …
3 room apartmentin Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 450,000

Properties features in Riga, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
