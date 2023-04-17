Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Limbazu novads, Latvia

6 room housein Skulte, Latvia
6 room house
Skulte, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 323 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
4 room housein Limbazi, Latvia
4 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
2 room apartmentin Limbazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Limbazi, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 68,000
9 room apartmentin Vidrizi, Latvia
9 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 371 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 2,150,867
5 room apartmentin Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 189 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 1,081,667
8 room apartmentin Vidrizi, Latvia
8 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 298 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 1,690,797
3 room apartmentin Vidrizi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 279,140
4 room apartmentin Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 123 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 417,180
4 room housein Skulte, Latvia
4 room house
Skulte, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
5 room housein Vilkene, Latvia
5 room house
Vilkene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
5 room housein Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 259 m² Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
Well-maintained 2-storey private house in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from th…
8 room housein Skulte, Latvia
8 room house
Skulte, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 446 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
5 room housein Skulte, Latvia
5 room house
Skulte, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 296 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
6 room housein Limbazi, Latvia
6 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 256 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000

