Realting.com
Latvia
Zemgale
Jelgava
Residential properties for sale in Jelgava, Latvia
16 properties total found
5 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
197 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 900,000
Duplex apartment with access to the roof of the house. The apartment consists of two floors.…
8 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 346,000
We offer the purchase of a modern and cozy private house located in Dzilnutsiems, Babi Paris…
6 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
220 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 650,000
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
37 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 59,000
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
267 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 364,000
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
138 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 530,530
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
93 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 240,760
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 209,520
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
68 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 170,500
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 119,020
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
88 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 212,740
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
143 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale bright and comfortable, premium row house. It is equipped with quality kitchen equ…
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
161 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
Exclusive 4-room apartment sale on the bank of Lielupe river. The price includes one parkin…
6 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
487 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 600,000
3-bedroom of apartment of vitkh of an of amazing of viev then St.Peter's of ckhurckh for hal…
