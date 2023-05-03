Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jelgava, Latvia

16 properties total found
5 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 197 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 900,000
Duplex apartment with access to the roof of the house. The apartment consists of two floors.…
8 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
8 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 346,000
We offer the purchase of a modern and cozy private house located in Dzilnutsiems, Babi Paris…
6 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 650,000
2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 59,000
4 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 267 m² Number of floors 2
€ 364,000
Apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
138 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 530,530
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
3 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 240,760
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
3 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 209,520
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
Apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
Apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
68 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 170,500
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
2 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 119,020
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
4 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 88 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 212,740
New project in the Old Town. It is a stable, purposeful living space that offers a high leve…
4 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 143 m² Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale bright and comfortable, premium row house. It is equipped with quality kitchen equ…
4 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 161 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
4 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
Exclusive 4-room apartment sale  on the bank of Lielupe river. The price includes one parkin…
6 room house in Jelgava, Latvia
6 room house
Jelgava, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
The house is located in the private sector in Melluzi. "Smart Home" in an exclusive location…
4 room apartment in Jelgava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jelgava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 600,000
3-bedroom of apartment of vitkh of an of amazing of viev then St.Peter's of ckhurckh for hal…

