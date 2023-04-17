Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Stavros
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Stavros, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir