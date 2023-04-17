Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Stavros

Residential properties for sale in Stavros, Greece

5 properties total found
3 room housein Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 180,000
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
3 room housein Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 room house
Vrasna Beach, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 130,000
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
3 room townhousein Milies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Asprovalta .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrasna Beach, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
2 room apartmentin Stavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Stavros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir