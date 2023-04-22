UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos istiaias-aidepsou
Loutra Edipsou
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 2 be…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 265,617
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 167,240
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For sale Apartment of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 73,782
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
171 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 171 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki…
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,518
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room Cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 63,945
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
12 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 20,659,069
For sale 2-storey villa of 976 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 245,941
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room Cottage
Fournofarago, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 216,428
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room, …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map