  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos istiaias-aidepsou
  6. Loutra Edipsou

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
7 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 2 be…
3 room apartment in Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 265,617
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 167,240
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-bas…
5 room apartment in Athens, Greece
5 room apartment
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For sale Apartment of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 73,782
For sale Apartment of 43 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
5 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
171 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 171 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, the Halkidiki…
Villa 5 room villa in Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,518
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room Cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 63,945
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Legrena, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
12 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 20,659,069
For sale 2-storey villa of 976 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 245,941
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
1 room Cottage in Fournofarago, Greece
1 room Cottage
Fournofarago, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 216,428
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room, …
