Residential properties for sale in Maritime Alps, France

3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
123 m²
€ 1,090,000
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
155 m²
€ 895,000
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
86 m²
€ 810,000
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
Apartment
Nice, France
187 m²
€ 1,197,000
2 room apartment
Nice, France
2
131 m²
€ 2,750,000
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
83 m²
€ 939,000
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
4 room apartment
Nice, France
4
300 m²
€ 3,772,000
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
117 m²
€ 1,225,000
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
125 m²
€ 2,580,000
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
2 room apartment
Nice, France
2
115 m²
€ 1,250,000
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
5
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
4
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
6
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
4
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
6
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
Villa Villa
Nice, France
300 m²
€ 7,900,000
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
5
336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
5
382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
4
147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
5
199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
4
178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
7
390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
