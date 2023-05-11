Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maritime Alps, France

1 045 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€ 1,090,000
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
€ 895,000
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
€ 810,000
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 187 m²
€ 1,197,000
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
€ 2,750,000
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
€ 939,000
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
4 room apartment in Nice, France
4 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
€ 3,772,000
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
€ 1,225,000
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
€ 2,580,000
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€ 1,250,000
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
Villa 6 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 4 room villa in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villa in Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 300 m²
€ 7,900,000
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
5 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
Villa 5 room villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartment in Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…

