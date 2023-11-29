Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Villa 5 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
€840,000
Villa 6 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 6 room villa
Nice, France
Rooms 6
Area 141 m²
€920,000
Villa 5 room villa in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 573 m²
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
€4,95M
Villa 6 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 570 m²
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
€2,59M
Villa 6 room villa in Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 215 m²
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
€1,39M
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 300 m²
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
€7,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 382 m²
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
€5,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house has a …
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
€5,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The hou…
€815,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
€2,97M
Villa 5 room villa in Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
€1,39M
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Area 140 m²
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
€1,26M
Villa 6 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 216 m²
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
€1,55M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 480 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
€4,95M
Villa 3 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 3 room villa
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Superb modern villa with high-quality amenities designed by architect Jean-Paul Gomis, situa…
€2,89M
Villa 4 room villa in Le Tignet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
€3,29M
Villa 4 room villa in Mouans-Sartoux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
€2,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
SOLE AGENT - This superb architect-designed villa with contemporary lines boasts a panoramic…
€1,89M
Villa 5 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
SOLE AGENT - Ideally located in the most residential area of Le Cannet, close to the town ha…
€1,99M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Valbonne, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
Sole agent : Situated in a quiet residential area close to the village, superb villa with a …
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa in Vence, France
Villa 4 room villa
Vence, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
This 1930's Nice style house has been renovated preserving the character and some original m…
€1,29M
Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

