Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Zhodzina
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
420 m²
€ 205,341
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
159 m²
€ 115,279
For sale & nbsp; gorgeous & nbsp; cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from & nbsp; red ceramic …
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
245 m²
€ 55,838
New property in the real estate market. For sale and nbsp; 2-storey building on Moscow stree…
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
215 m²
€ 42,329
New real estate on the real estate market. & Nbsp; &Nbsp; An incomplete canned capital struc…
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
255 m²
€ 78,354
Selling a cottage, g. Zhodino, st. Solar walls - block, roof - slate, year of construction 2…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir