Apartments for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
70 m²
€ 31,664
EXCELLENT PROPOSAL for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, u…
6 room apartmentin Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6 room apartment
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 202 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 54,199
Two-storey apartment in a locked house Address: d. Kriveli, st. School 武 Two-story apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 14,387
3-room apartment in a private house with a plot in the center of Uzda! Address: g. Uzda, st.…
2 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
2 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 32,319
Cozy one-bedroom apartment with repair 24 km from Minsk on Slutskoye highway ( P23 ) All the…
3 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 42,526
In the village of Korolevo, on the street. School, d.2 of the Uzden district, 28 km from MKA…
2 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,329
Apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, Uzden district, pl. Freedom, 4.…
3 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 30,764
For sale apartment in the center of Uzda, on 4 Stepanova Street. Minsk region, 56 km fr…
2 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,335
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Uzda, st. Pervomaiskaya, 44. Minsk region, 55 km from MKA…
2 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 28,864
Cozy apartment for sale in a good area, city center. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 25/2. Located an …
3 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,264
Cozy apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, st. Sovetskaya, 9. Located an a…
4 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 79 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 44,788
2 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,335
Apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
142 m²
€ 55,103
1 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 21,263
An apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, ul. Stepanova, 6. There is a…
3 room apartmentin Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale spacious bright 3-room apartment with excellent layout ( all rooms are insulated, l…
3 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,788
For sale spacious apartment with repair in the village of Korolevo, st. Parkovaya, 2. Uzden …
3 room apartmentin Voziera, Belarus
3 room apartment
Voziera, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,483
A cozy apartment is offered in the suburbs of Minsk!  The Ozero Agrogorodok is located …
3 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,006
For sale is a 3 bedroom apartment in a good apartment with all amenities in Uzda, in Partiza…
5 room apartmentin Karaliova, Belarus
5 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 23,978
An incomplete can building in the village of Korolevo ( 26 km from MKAD ), a cottage area on…
Apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
87 m²
€ 45,150
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place for life and recreation is offered in on…
3 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 45,150
A flat in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place to live and recreation is offered in one of…
4 room apartmentin Kuchcicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kuchcicy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 89 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 30,764
3 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 48,860
1 room apartmentin Dziescanka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dziescanka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 19,001
Spacious one-room apartment, room area 17.7m.sq., kitchen 8.2m, large rectangular corridor w…
1 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 22,168
For sale apartment for clean decoration. Minsk region, g. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 1.   Lo…
Apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
56 m²
€ 13,572
2 room apartmentin Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,572
3 room apartmentin Chatliany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chatliany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,859
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a locked residential building in ag. Hotlyans. & Nbsp; & nbs…
Apartmentin Chatliany, Belarus
Apartment
Chatliany, Belarus
95 m²
€ 29,859
Poldoma with a land plot of 7.5 acres, ag. Hotland2 levels, walls - panel, roof - cipher, ye…

Properties features in Uzda District, Belarus

