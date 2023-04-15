Belarus
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Uzda District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Uzda District, Belarus
Uzda
18
Azierski sielski Saviet
5
Chatlianski sielski Saviet
2
Niomanski sielski Saviet
2
Dziescanski sielski Saviet
1
Slabadski sielski Saviet
1
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
70 m²
€ 31,664
EXCELLENT PROPOSAL for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, u…
6 room apartment
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
202 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 54,199
Two-storey apartment in a locked house Address: d. Kriveli, st. School 武 Two-story apartmen…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 14,387
3-room apartment in a private house with a plot in the center of Uzda! Address: g. Uzda, st.…
2 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 32,319
Cozy one-bedroom apartment with repair 24 km from Minsk on Slutskoye highway ( P23 ) All the…
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 42,526
In the village of Korolevo, on the street. School, d.2 of the Uzden district, 28 km from MKA…
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,329
Apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, Uzden district, pl. Freedom, 4.…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 30,764
For sale apartment in the center of Uzda, on 4 Stepanova Street. Minsk region, 56 km fr…
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 25,335
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Uzda, st. Pervomaiskaya, 44. Minsk region, 55 km from MKA…
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 28,864
Cozy apartment for sale in a good area, city center. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 25/2. Located an …
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 40,264
Cozy apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, st. Sovetskaya, 9. Located an a…
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 44,788
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 25,335
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
142 m²
€ 55,103
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 21,263
An apartment for sale in the center of Uzda. Minsk region, ul. Stepanova, 6. There is a…
3 room apartment
Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 7,239
For sale spacious bright 3-room apartment with excellent layout ( all rooms are insulated, l…
3 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,788
For sale spacious apartment with repair in the village of Korolevo, st. Parkovaya, 2. Uzden …
3 room apartment
Voziera, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 32,483
A cozy apartment is offered in the suburbs of Minsk! The Ozero Agrogorodok is located …
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,006
For sale is a 3 bedroom apartment in a good apartment with all amenities in Uzda, in Partiza…
5 room apartment
Karaliova, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
145 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 23,978
An incomplete can building in the village of Korolevo ( 26 km from MKAD ), a cottage area on…
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
87 m²
€ 45,150
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place for life and recreation is offered in on…
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 45,150
A flat in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place to live and recreation is offered in one of…
4 room apartment
Kuchcicy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
89 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 30,764
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 48,860
1 room apartment
Dziescanka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 19,001
Spacious one-room apartment, room area 17.7m.sq., kitchen 8.2m, large rectangular corridor w…
1 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 22,168
For sale apartment for clean decoration. Minsk region, g. Uzda, st. Sovetskaya, 1. Lo…
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
56 m²
€ 13,572
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 13,572
3 room apartment
Chatliany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 29,859
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a locked residential building in ag. Hotlyans. & Nbsp; & nbs…
Apartment
Chatliany, Belarus
95 m²
€ 29,859
Poldoma with a land plot of 7.5 acres, ag. Hotland2 levels, walls - panel, roof - cipher, ye…
