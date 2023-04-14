Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
1
Smalyavichy
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhousein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Townhouse
Smalyavichy, Belarus
102 m²
€ 49,103
For sale two-level apartment in a townhouse! Modern cottage development of the satellite ci…
Townhousein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
€ 181,861
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir