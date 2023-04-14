Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Orsha
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Orsha, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
183 m²
€ 90,482
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
289 m²
€ 38,002
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
448 m²
€ 316,686
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
256 m²
€ 108,578
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
276 m²
€ 89,577
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
195 m²
€ 235,253
For sale five-room cottage in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area of the house is 194.5 sq.m., li…
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
128 m²
€ 135,723
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
306 m²
€ 316,686
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
144 m²
€ 76,910
House d. Country1 level, walls - gas-silicate block, roof - soft tiles, year of construction…
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
200 m²
€ 72,385
House level 2, walls - block, roof - metal tiles, year of construction 2021, internal area o…
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
218 m²
€ 135,723
Lermontovasten St. cottage - block, roof - tile, year of construction 2001, inner area of ​ …
Cottagein Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
267 m²
€ 76,910
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…

Properties features in Orsha, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir