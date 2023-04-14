Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
3
cyscinski sielski Saviet
2
Maladzyechna
2
Miasocki sielski Saviet
2
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
1
Radashkovichy
1
11 properties total found
Cottagein cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
220 m²
€ 190,012
A unique, solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged living floors. 2017 built 100% readiness …
Cottagein cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
144 m²
€ 81,434
Modern, single-level, ergonomic cottage built in 2022, in the village. Osovets ( will soon b…
Cottagein Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,834
Land for sale in Molodechno. Address: g. Well done, 1st Worker per. 武 不 Sale of the site i…
Cottagein Viazynka, Belarus
Cottage
Viazynka, Belarus
227 m²
€ 158,343
Cottage for sale in d. Vigrunk on Seledchiki Street, this is an amazingly picturesque and pe…
Cottagein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 104,054
Chic cottage in a secluded place! One of the best places in the Minsk region. The cottage is…
Cottagein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
314 m²
€ 93,196
Cottagein Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 117,626
      For sale agricultural estate Zagorskoe 47 km. from MKAD.  ✔ ✔ Exce…
Cottagein Radashkovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Radashkovichy, Belarus
160 m²
€ 117,626
Cottagein Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
304 m²
€ 122,150
A chic house of 300 sq.m. is for sale, in the Molodechno district, ready entirely for living…
Cottagein Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
264 m²
€ 217,156
& nbsp; A cozy, large cottage is being sold in the best place in. Well done!& nbsp ; Well do…
Cottagein Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 135,723
For sale a stylish cottage from a beam profiled 18x18 with a residential attic located on 20…

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

