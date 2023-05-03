Belarus
New buildings
Mahilyow
Belarus
Mahilyow Region
Mahilyow
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus
Apartment
178 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 33,149
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
178 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 90,819
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 56,762
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 27,246
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey panel house. House after major r…
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 29,925
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
29 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 24,512
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 21,333
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 21,706
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a nine-story panel house. Convenient layout…
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 37,418
For sale a chic 2-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 10-story brick house built in 1994. T…
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 63,573
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
59 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 33,149
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 17,256
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 31,333
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 44,047
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 50,859
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 25,339
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a brick house in an area with developed infrastructure. Near…
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 34,511
A chic studio apartment with a total area of 44 m2 is for sale. The apartment is located in …
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
60 m²
€ 14,985
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
59 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 33,603
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
3 Floor
€ 29,516
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 34,330
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 37,690
Excellent three bedroom apartment with good, careful repair in Kazimizka. House after overha…
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
8/24 Floor
€ 41,323
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Price on request
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
59 m²
2/5 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 42,413
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Mahilyow, Belarus
