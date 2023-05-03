Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Mahilyow Region
  Mahilyow
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

178 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 33,149
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 178 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 90,819
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 56,762
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,246
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey panel house. House after major r…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,925
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 24,512
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,333
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 21,706
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a nine-story panel house. Convenient layout…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 37,418
For sale a chic 2-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 10-story brick house built in 1994. T…
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 63,573
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,149
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,256
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,333
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 44,047
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 50,859
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,339
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a brick house in an area with developed infrastructure. Near…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 34,511
A chic studio apartment with a total area of 44 m2 is for sale. The apartment is located in …
Apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
60 m²
€ 14,985
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,603
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 3 Floor
€ 29,516
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 34,330
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,690
Excellent three bedroom apartment with good, careful repair in Kazimizka. House after overha…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/24 Floor
€ 41,323
Apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Price on request
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 42,413

