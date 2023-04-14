Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus

Lahoysk
9
Pleshchanitsy
5
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
3
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
1
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 37,912
2-storey apartment in Logoisk on the street Sovetskaya Address: Logoisk, st. Sovetskaya, d. …
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,669
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 32,564
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in the center of. Logoisk! Address: Logoisk, st. …
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 56,551
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Logoisk on the street Gainenskoye highway 1. House brick,…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 39,722
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in an environmentally friendly and picturesque place in…
1 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,769
Spacious one-room apartment built in a brick house in 2019. Total area 38.0 / 17.2 / 11.0. C…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,859
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale in. Logoisk. Brick house. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,859
2 room apartmentin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 16,287
6 room apartmentin Astrosycy, Belarus
6 room apartment
Astrosycy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 284 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 162,867
Residential building for year-round & nbsp; living in the village. Ostroshitsy, Logoisk dire…
2 room apartmentin Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 41,531
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Minsk district. Semkovo, st. Central, & nbsp; 12 km from MKA…
2 room apartmentin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,958
Two-room apartment for sale at the address: Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Pleshchen…
2 room apartmentin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,834
For sale lightweight 2 bedroom apartment & nbsp; ( 47.5 sqm ) in brick & nbsp; House in the …
Apartmentin cudzienicy, Belarus
Apartment
cudzienicy, Belarus
102 m²
€ 27,145
For sale is an apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the house ) in the vill…
3 room apartmentin cudzienicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
cudzienicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 102 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale is an apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the house ) in the vill…
2 room apartmentin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,720
For sale 2-room apartment with repair in the village of Pleshchenitsa, microdistrict & quot;…
3 room apartmentin Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 23,978
For sale in the heating station, a cozy original 3-room apartment on the ground floor of 2-s…
2 room apartmentin Lahoza, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoza, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 8,143
Limited Liability Company & laquo; Real Estate Agency Special Style & raquo ;, acting on the…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,154
For sale a spacious, warm and comfortable one-bedroom apartment of 39.8 square meters in. Lo…

Properties features in Lahoysk District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir