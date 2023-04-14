Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus
Lahoysk
9
Pleshchanitsy
5
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
3
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
1
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
1
19 properties total found
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 37,912
2-storey apartment in Logoisk on the street Sovetskaya Address: Logoisk, st. Sovetskaya, d. …
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 31,669
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 32,564
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in the center of. Logoisk! Address: Logoisk, st. …
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 56,551
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Logoisk on the street Gainenskoye highway 1. House brick,…
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 39,722
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in an environmentally friendly and picturesque place in…
1 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 29,769
Spacious one-room apartment built in a brick house in 2019. Total area 38.0 / 17.2 / 11.0. C…
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 29,859
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale in. Logoisk. Brick house. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 29,859
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 16,287
6 room apartment
Astrosycy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
284 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 162,867
Residential building for year-round & nbsp; living in the village. Ostroshitsy, Logoisk dire…
2 room apartment
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 41,531
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Minsk district. Semkovo, st. Central, & nbsp; 12 km from MKA…
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,958
Two-room apartment for sale at the address: Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Pleshchen…
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,834
For sale lightweight 2 bedroom apartment & nbsp; ( 47.5 sqm ) in brick & nbsp; House in the …
Apartment
cudzienicy, Belarus
102 m²
€ 27,145
For sale is an apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the house ) in the vill…
3 room apartment
cudzienicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
102 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,145
For sale is an apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the house ) in the vill…
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 20,720
For sale 2-room apartment with repair in the village of Pleshchenitsa, microdistrict & quot;…
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 23,978
For sale in the heating station, a cozy original 3-room apartment on the ground floor of 2-s…
2 room apartment
Lahoza, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 8,143
Limited Liability Company & laquo; Real Estate Agency Special Style & raquo ;, acting on the…
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 25,154
For sale a spacious, warm and comfortable one-bedroom apartment of 39.8 square meters in. Lo…
Search using the map