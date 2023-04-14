Apartments for sale in Grodno: comfortable housing in the west of Belarus

Grodno is the oldest city in Belarus, founded in the XII century. It attracts tourists with its unique architecture and picturesque views of the Neman River. Those who want to stay here for permanent residence often buy one- and two-room apartments in the centre.

Where to buy an apartment in Grodno

The Belarusian city is divided into 2 large districts: Oktyabrsky and Leninsky. The first one covers the south, west and east of Grodno, the second — the northern part. In Oktyabrsky district, Vishnevets neighbourhood is the most popular among buyers. It stands out because of its:

developed infrastructure;

abundance of multi-storey buildings;

proximity to the Neman River.

In Leninsky district, the leading position in the demand for secondary housing is occupied by Devyatovka neighbourhood. Here you can find many low-rise buildings of old construction. Most of them have been successfully restored.

What is the price of an apartment in Grodno

Prices for local housing depend on its year of construction, location and repairs. The most expensive apartments are in the historical centre of the city — the cost of a sq m here reaches 900-1000 euros. It is much cheaper to buy housing in Devyatovka and Vishnevets — within 500-600 euros per square metre.

