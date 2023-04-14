Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments and flats for sale in Grodno, Belarus

322 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 72,063
Three-room apartment for sale in the historical and cultural center of Belarus, Grodno. Are…
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,915
  Direct sale by the owner of a 2-room apartment in the historical center of the city …
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 85,929
Chic one-bedroom apartment for sale with design repairs, 67A Y. Kupaly Avenue. The apartment…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 88 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 64,561
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 35,918
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 64,561
On sale 3 bedroom apartment, in one of the best areas of the city — on Belusha street! 2007 …
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 35,918
On sale is a bright one-bedroom apartment in a residential building on the whole. Kletskova,…
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 27,279
Cozy, warm, bright 1-room apartment for sale on Gagarin Street, 18B house.  The house i…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 47,284
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 35,918
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,007
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 28,188
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,007
1 bedroom apartment on the street. Soviet Border Guard, 104. 3rd floor of a 5-story brick ho…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 47,284
3 bedroom apartment on the street. ABOUT. Straw, 139 ( Oktyabrsky district ). 3rd floor of a…
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,735
2-room apartment with excellent repairs on the street. Gagarin, 35, in Grodno. Located on th…
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 44,556
Cozy, spacious, modern, bright 2 bedroom apartment for sale on Napoleon Orda Street, house 1…
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 28,188
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on a square. Decembristov, d.1. The apartment is located on the…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 38,646
Cozy, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment for sale on Yanka Kupala Avenue, 41 House reinfor…
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 30,644
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 30,007
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 30,007
Cozy studio apartment for sale, in one of the popular areas of the city of Grodno, on Pestra…
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 57,832
4 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 74,563
2 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 33,644
For sale 2 bedroom apartment of Czech layout. St. ABOUT. Straw, 48 ( Oktyabrsky district ). …
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 30,644
On sale 1 bedroom apartment of Czech layout on the street. Dombrovsky, 9. Features: total a…
4 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 74,563
4 bedroom apartment in Grodno, st. Dzerzhinsky, 58/2. Characteristics: total area of SNB – …
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,554
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,554
3 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 72,654
For sale a beautiful property: apartment at the address, g. Grodno, st. Warriors of the Inte…
1 room apartmentin Hradno, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 22,733
Cozy studio apartment for sale on 39 Dombrovsky Street in the Leninsky district of Grodno. T…

Properties features in Hradno, Belarus

Apartments for sale in Grodno: comfortable housing in the west of Belarus 

Grodno is the oldest city in Belarus, founded in the XII century. It attracts tourists with its unique architecture and picturesque views of the Neman River. Those who want to stay here for permanent residence often buy one- and two-room apartments in the centre. 

Where to buy an apartment in Grodno

The Belarusian city is divided into 2 large districts: Oktyabrsky and Leninsky. The first one covers the south, west and east of Grodno, the second — the northern part. In Oktyabrsky district, Vishnevets neighbourhood is the most popular among buyers. It stands out because of its: 

  • developed infrastructure; 
  • abundance of multi-storey buildings; 
  • proximity to the Neman River. 

In Leninsky district, the leading position in the demand for secondary housing is occupied by Devyatovka neighbourhood. Here you can find many low-rise buildings of old construction. Most of them have been successfully restored. 

What is the price of an apartment in Grodno 

Prices for local housing depend on its year of construction, location and repairs. The most expensive apartments are in the historical centre of the city — the cost of a sq m here reaches 900-1000 euros. It is much cheaper to buy housing in Devyatovka and Vishnevets — within 500-600 euros per square metre. 

Buy an apartment in Grodno with Realting.com — your personal guide to real estate in Belarus 

Our international partner sales real estate platform offers help to choose the right apartment quickly and safely. We cooperate with certified agencies that have a license. Through this approach, our database of ads always presents solely relevant and secure offers for the sale of apartments in Grodno.

