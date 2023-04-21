Belarus
Cottages for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus
12 properties total found
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,470
The house is located in a closed territory of the cottage building. Plot of 9.15 acres, priv…
Cottage
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
156 m²
€ 47,866
House for sale on Aivazovsky street ( Sloboda district ). The total area of the house is 156…
Cottage
Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 200,583
Sale of agroecostals « Mirskiy Krynitsy ». A well-maintained recreation center is located 2 …
Cottage
Astravyets, Belarus
226 m²
€ 124,909
Excellent cottage for sale in. Ostrovets. The cottage was built according to a unique projec…
Cottage
Dziatlava, Belarus
205 m²
€ 88,439
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
188 m²
€ 154,996
For spacious sale, cozy two-story house and nbsp; With a total area of 188.1 m2, the surface…
Cottage
Visnieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
228 m²
€ 88,439
Cottage for sale in d. Gorani, located in a picturesque place within walking distance of Lak…
Cottage
Smarhon, Belarus
175 m²
€ 72,939
Sell cottage, Smorgon, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 100 km from MKAD2 level, walls - profi…
Cottage
Dziatlava, Belarus
126 m²
€ 82,057
I will For Sale to a cottage and of Mr. Dyatlovo and of Rakovskoye e.g. and of 180 km from l…
Cottage
Hradno, Belarus
435 m²
€ 455,871
100 % readiness, 440 sq.m. (5 living rooms, 3 bathrooms, dressing rooms, boiler room, etc.),…
Cottage
Karalin, Belarus
257 m²
€ 59,263
Sell the cottage, ag. Carolyn, Zelvensky district, Brest, for example, 220 km from the МКАД2…
